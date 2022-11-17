EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 913,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $10.36 on Thursday, reaching $339.20. 225,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,936. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.15.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.