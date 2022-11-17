ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

