EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 23,140,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.
Shares of NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. EQRx has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.99.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
