EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 23,140,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQRx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut EQRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 6,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. EQRx has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,481,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,202 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EQRx by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP now owns 7,073,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQRx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,511,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.