EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Approximately 21,144,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 27,968,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

EQTEC Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The company has a market capitalization of £30.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.52.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

