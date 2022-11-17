Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley Sells 50 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $639.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $751.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

