Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.64) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.