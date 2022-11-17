ERC20 Price Tops $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and $379.96 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,656.79 or 1.00000699 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010822 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00043463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00237002 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00863977 USD and is up 8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $349.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

