ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 806,100 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 866,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 789,494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB opened at $45.07 on Thursday. ESAB has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

