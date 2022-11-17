ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.07 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.46-$0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.14. 54,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,369. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

