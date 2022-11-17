Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 104881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$207.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.74.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

