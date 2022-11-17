ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other ESS Tech news, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $60,784.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,625,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,926,030.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amir Moftakhar sold 63,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $254,716.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 583,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,342.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Craig E. Evans sold 16,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $60,784.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,625,277 shares in the company, valued at $20,926,030.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,013 shares of company stock valued at $754,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWH. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWH opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

