ETHPoW Price Hits $3.81 on Exchanges (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. ETHPoW has a market cap of $408.76 million and approximately $33.53 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00023035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,197,809 coins and its circulating supply is 107,198,425 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,184,919.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.94170795 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $43,717,398.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

