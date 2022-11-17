Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Euronav Stock Performance

EURN stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 168.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 2,317.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.