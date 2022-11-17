Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Euronav Stock Performance
EURN stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Euronav
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
About Euronav
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronav (EURN)
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.