European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 7,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 542,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.
European Wax Center Stock Down 2.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.