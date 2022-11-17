Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 397.74% from the company’s current price.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Price Performance
EVAX stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.
About Evaxion Biotech A/S
