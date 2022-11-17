Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 349,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,152,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,812,000 after acquiring an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.