Everdome Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $239.00 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars.

