EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Short Interest Update

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $349,930. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $50,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 68.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 155.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.69. 444,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,218. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3,369,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. BTIG Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair cut EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

