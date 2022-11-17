Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Down 9.1 %
SNMP stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.25.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
