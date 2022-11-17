Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Cut by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.05% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $111.82 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.52.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

