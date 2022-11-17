Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPN. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,827 ($33.22) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,095.40 ($36.37).

EXPN opened at GBX 2,890 ($33.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,624.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,715.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,667.99. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,242 ($26.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($43.35).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.01%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

