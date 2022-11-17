Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Royal Bank of Canada

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXPGY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($39.95) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday.

Experian Price Performance

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

