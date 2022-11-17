Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ EXAI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,946. The company has a market capitalization of $835.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. Exscientia has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exscientia by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after acquiring an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 33.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 708,460 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

