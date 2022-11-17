Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exscientia traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 1165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Exscientia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia Trading Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $772.72 million and a PE ratio of -3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 405.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

