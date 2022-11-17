Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Extendicare stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 4,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

