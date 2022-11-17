Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.7% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.03. 417,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,645,708. The stock has a market cap of $461.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

