F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FXLV. Macquarie cut shares of F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of F45 Training from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut F45 Training from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE FXLV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,051. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. F45 Training has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $279.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -1.23.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.50). F45 Training had a negative net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 63.87%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,351,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,881,637.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,470,000 shares of company stock worth $3,498,550. Corporate insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in F45 Training during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in F45 Training in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

