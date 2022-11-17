Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Trading Down 1.8%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7,750.00 and last traded at $7,755.00. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7,900.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,919.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,880.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.