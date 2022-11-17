Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Up 5.0% in October

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
FPI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 229,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,312. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $733.61 million, a PE ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
