Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Up 5.0% in October

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

FPI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. 229,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,312. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $733.61 million, a PE ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at $15,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 522,563 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,187,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after buying an additional 403,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

