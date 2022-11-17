Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 32,724 shares.The stock last traded at $122.47 and had previously closed at $123.57.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

