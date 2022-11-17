Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT):

11/15/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/11/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/27/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $114.00.

10/20/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $104.00.

10/12/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $110.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,453. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

