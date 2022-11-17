Fei USD Achieves Market Cap of $419.00 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $419.00 million and $1.71 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,926.20 or 1.00044710 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010632 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00043014 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00237335 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003678 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9857032 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,779,509.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

