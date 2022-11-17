Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Achieves $418.44 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $418.44 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,693.57 or 1.00008500 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010842 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00043108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00236403 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9857032 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,779,509.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

