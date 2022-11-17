Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 1,270,686 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 441,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 186,058 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000.

