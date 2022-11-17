Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,906. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15.

