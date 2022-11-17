Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Down 13.1% in October

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,452,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

