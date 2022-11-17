FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

FIGS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 52.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

