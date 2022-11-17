Financial Comparison: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) vs. ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 11.67% 27.84% 11.01% Tower Semiconductor 12.33% 12.57% 9.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.6% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ASE Technology and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASE Technology and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.66 $2.17 billion $1.22 5.07 Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.08 $150.01 million $2.11 20.15

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Tower Semiconductor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. The company also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, it offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, the company provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, it develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

