Financial Contrast: IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for InspireMD and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 357.14%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than InspireMD.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -321.14% -64.03% -52.30% IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $4.49 million 1.91 -$14.92 million ($2.27) -0.45 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -2.44

IceCure Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InspireMD. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InspireMD beats IceCure Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

