First American Financial Co. (FAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on December 15th

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

FAF traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $52.58. 439,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $81.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

