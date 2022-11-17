First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIBK. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,413. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.91.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 10,130 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,094. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

