First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Buys 8,060 Shares

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.13 per share, with a total value of C$275,087.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,783,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$265,656,145.15.

On Thursday, September 22nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 652 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.42 per share, with a total value of C$25,047.23.

On Thursday, August 25th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.02 per share, with a total value of C$50,038.00.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.78. 1,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,953.89, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.94. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$45.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

