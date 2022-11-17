First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 3.9%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.83 and last traded at $164.78. Approximately 67,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,143,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

First Solar Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

