First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 61,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 15,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.