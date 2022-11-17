First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 61,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 15,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.
