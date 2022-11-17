First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRID stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,929. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $107.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Motco acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

