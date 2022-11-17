First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Update

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 854,200 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares in the company, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,135. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.83 million and a P/E ratio of 294.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.