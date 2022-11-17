FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.1 %

FE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

