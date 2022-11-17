Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.43. Fisker shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 31,058 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.13.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
