Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $8.16

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.16, but opened at $8.43. Fisker shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 31,058 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

