FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FLT traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,597. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average of $211.23. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.