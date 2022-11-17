FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.71 and last traded at $54.07. 74,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 71,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 352.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 75.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

